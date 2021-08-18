A rape that occurred last year was reported on campus Monday evening, according to Purdue police logs.
The rape was reported by a Campus Security Authority who had been told by a staff member that the student confessed to, according PUPD Capt. Song Kang.
A Campus Security Authority, or CSA, is a campus official who is connected to students and required to report crimes using an online CSA portal. The portal provides law enforcement and Purdue entities like the Office of the Dean of Students and Title IX with information of any assault that occurs on campus, according to previous Exponent reporting.
The rape occurred last year, Kang said, and the exact location and date of the rape is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.