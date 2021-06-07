An employee at the Arby's on South Street in Lafayette was fired Sunday afternoon after writing a homophobic slur on a customer's receipt.
The customer posted an image of the receipt on Facebook along with the caption, "So this just happened at Arby's! Happy pride, huh?" The slur was typed into the "Order Name:" space normally reserved for the customer's name.
A spokesman for Arby's said Monday the employee was terminated immediately after the store manager was notified of the incident. He said the employee's conduct violated the company's "brand standards" against discriminatory language.
"Any discriminatory or painful language, and this was both of those, that's a violation of our brand standards," the spokesperson said. "He was terminated within minutes of them finding out that he did it, so it was a clear-cut violation."
The spokesperson said the franchise's owner as well as the Arby's corporate team reached out to the customer to apologize.
Neither the customer nor another person who was reportedly with him at the restaurant responded to attempts for comment Monday.
"(We) definitely wanted to make that that individual knew it was not reflective of that location in general, as well as Arby's as a whole," the spokesperson said. "So we wanted to make sure that he or she had our support, and that the (fired employee) knew it was unacceptable behavior coming from a franchise employee."