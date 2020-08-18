Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Tuesday that all Indiana State Police officers will be equipped with body cameras by spring of 2021.
"The first priority is the protection of our citizens and our officers," Holcomb said in a livestream. "We need to make sure our officers and trained and equipped appropriately."
Alongside investing in cameras for all "front-line state troopers," the governor has committed to hiring a third party to take a "top-down" review of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, which "provides the basic training for all law enforcement officers in Indiana," Holcomb said.
The main priorities of the review will be looking at use-of-force policies, de-escalation protocols and implicit bias training, he said.
"This can confirm good practices," Holcomb said, "but it could also help modernize the way we train our officers."
The governor also announced the creation of a brand new executive position: the chief equity and opportunity officer.
"We formed an executive branch task force and charged them with identifying gaps in state government," Holcomb said.
The task force will provide suggestions on how to fix any identifiable shortcomings across all state government operations, according to Holcomb. The new officer and the task force members will report directly to the governor.
Some of things the new task force will tackle include:
- The disproportionate mortality rates of black mothers
- Graduation and college acceptance rates of minority students
- The proportion of minority teachers in public schools
- The proportion of minorities in state-funded workforce programs.
These changes come after spending "considerable time since (George) Floyd's death connecting with and listening to black leaders and stake holders," Holcomb said.
"I can't fully appreciate the every-day indignities and slights that our friends and associates have had to deal with," he added, "let alone the fear of some things I've never had to think about for a second."
Holcomb says these plans are not simply to address the symptoms of systemic racism plaguing the state, but to get to the root of inequities.
"Black lives matter," he said, "and so do black livelihoods."