Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half staff in Indiana in honor and remembrance of Indiana state trooper Aaron N. Smith, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Flags should be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset Friday. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff.
Family members, friends, community members, Indiana state troopers as well as police officers and other first responders from across the state and country will gather to memorialize and celebrate the Smith's life Friday.
Smith will receive police and military honors as he served as an Indiana state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard, according to a news release.
After the funeral, a police procession will escort Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Visitation: Thursday, 2:00 until 8 p.m. Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, Indiana.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus.The following obituary was provided by Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center:
Indiana State Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, of Franklin passed away June 28 in Plainfield, after a life of dedication and service to his family, friends, community, state and country.
Aaron was born Jan. 9, 1990, in Franklin. He was a 2008 graduate of Whiteland Community High School where he wrestled and played football. Aaron held a private pilot’s license and studied aviation management, graduating from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, in 2014 with a bachelor's degree.
He was a graduate of the 78th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was a member of the Indiana State Police Alliance. Aaron served the community as an Indiana State Police trooper for nearly five years and was part of the State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. He had recently been awarded two lifesaving awards for his heroism.
He also proudly served in the Indiana National Guard since 2011, where he achieved the rank of sergeant. He currently served as a utilities equipment repairer for the 38th Infantry Division, 38th Sustainment Brigade, 190th Transportation Battalion, 1638th Transportation Company. Aaron had earned the following military awards: Army Achievement Award, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (2nd award), National Defense Service Medal, Non- Commissioned Officer Development Ribbon (2nd award), Army Service Ribbon.
He was a member of Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, where he and his wife, Megan, served in the children’s ministry. He and Megan were also an active part of the CGX CrossFit community in Bargersville. Aaron also enjoyed smoking a good brisket, flying drones, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Aaron married Megan L. (Bunting) Smith on July 30, 2016, in Morgantown. She survives along with their fur babies, Paisley Grace and Oakley Rose. Also surviving are his mother Patricia Ann (Para) Denny of Bargersville; his father Garry W. Smith (Cynthia Marlin Smith) of Franklin; brothers Jeromey M. Para of Greenwood, Frank Catanzarite (Amber) of White Pigeon, Michigan; and Chad M. King (Taylor Jarboe) of Shelbyville; a sister Hope E. Smith of Franklin; maternal grandparents Gene and Carolyn S. (Wilhite) Marlin of Greenwood; father-in-law and mother-in-law Douglas and Lynn J. (Schjenken) Bunting of Redwood Falls, Minnesota; sisters-in-law Ashley L. Bunting (Alec Brandrup) of Rochester, Minnesota; and Nicole L. Bunting of Castleton, North Dakota; and grandmother-in-law Delores Bunting of Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Aaron is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert R. and Evelyn (Velich) Smith and maternal grandfather Sylvester Para and maternal grandmother Bonnie (Murphy) Blodgett, and maternal grandmother-in-law Fern Schjenken.
The Rev. Cody Johnson will conduct a service on Friday. Services will be broadcast live on all Indianapolis television media networks and live-streamed on their networks.
Memorial contributions to support the family can be made at any Indiana Members Credit Union branch, mailed to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation office, or made by credit card (credit card link is via PayPal), or Venmo on the foundation’s website. Checks should be made payable to Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc. (memo Trooper Aaron Smith). Please visit www.indianafallen.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com.