Junior football linebacker Clyde Washington was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning, one of 22 people reportedly arrested by police for the same reason over Labor Day weekend.
According to police logs, three of them were Purdue students, including Washington.
Additionally, one student was arrested on Friday night on preliminary charges of public intoxication. One was arrested for allegedly lying to a police officer and one was arrested for allegedly entering someone else’ home.
One student was arrested for allegedly driving a Veo scooter while intoxicated. Cops witnessed Andrei Deaconescu, 20, crash the scooter into a curb near Launch Apartments, according to West Lafayette police logs. Deaconescu ran and when he was caught, submitted to a breathalyzer test.
Deaconsecu was arrested on preliminary charges driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and carrying a fake ID.
West Lafayette police said in an email that they received 162 calls for service from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Friday. 10 of them were about scooter misuse and they conducted 59 traffic stops.