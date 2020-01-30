Residents filled Lafayette city hall on Thursday to share their concerns about climate change. The discussion marked an initial step in creating a climate plan for Lafayette, something Mayor Tony Roswarski announced in December the city would be working toward.
“I think this was a good first step,” Roswarski said. “I think I heard a lot of things that we can probably work on together and the community can work on ... I was glad to see the energy and enthusiasm that’s here tonight.”
Roughly a dozen residents voiced their concerns about climate change, especially impacts likely to be felt in Lafayette.
“One of the biggest across-the-board impacts for our state is going to be low land and river flooding,” said David Poer, a Lafayette resident at the meeting. “We already see a lot of this. Now imagine that every year, every six months, every three months. You know, on top of the crop failures.”
Poer voiced his frustration at how climate change can often be conflated with other environmental issues, like plastic pollution and habitat loss.
“The true existential threat to our species, to humanity, is climate change and by climate change I mean global warming — so the heating of our atmosphere,” Poer said.
He said while it's important to recycle and protect biodiversity, the critical issue is stopping climate change.
“Politicians and governments, they miss the point.” Poer said. “We need to be emitting no fossil fuels.”
Many residents called on the city to declare a climate emergency and set emissions reductions goals.
“There's public desire for symbolic and concrete action,” said Michael Johnston, a Purdue English professor and Lafayette resident. “We want (the city) to make the symbolic statement that climate change is an emergency, but also that there's a real interest in doing concrete things to reduce the carbon footprint of the city.”
Part of Lafayette’s plan, according to Roswarski, is to compile a greenhouse gas inventory to better understand the city's current climate impact. From there, the mayor said, the city will devise a plan to meet Lafayette's needs.
Roswarski emphasized the importance of acknowledging the limited power the city has when it comes to tackling climate change.
“You did hear a lot of things tonight from some folks about, ‘What's the government going to do?’” Roswarski said. “We've got a limited amount of money.”
Roswarski said an Indiana law capping property taxes limits the city's ability to raise revenue to allocate toward climate solutions. These financial limitations, he added, make it especially important to involve the Lafayette community in efforts to combat climate change.
Chloe Goodman, a sophomore at Harrison high school, spoke at the meeting about the importance of getting a specific sector of the community involved — young people.
“Considering that the youth will be most affected by this crisis, there should not be decisions made without our input,” Goodman said. She proposed that Lafayette form a youth committee to help advise city legislation regarding climate change.
The city is currently considering the installation of a solar field at the Lafayette wastewater treatment plant, Roswarski said, along with potentially introducing electric vehicles into the Lafayette police fleet.
In addition to hearing input at the town hall, Lafayette is also conducting an online survey. Constituents can find it on the city's official government website.