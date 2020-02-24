A Lafayette man has been charged with attempted murder by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor after shooting a man in an apartment complex on Valentine’s Day.
Denzel Nelson, 29, was charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors, including attempted murder, aggravated battery and the unlawful possession of a firearm, court documents say.
On Feb. 14., Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a call at the 1800 block of Windemere Drive and found a man laying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. After being transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, the victim told police he was standing in the common hallway of one of the apartment buildings when Nelson came out and started shooting at him. As the man ran out of the apartment building, Nelson continued firing at the man, eventually hitting him in the back.
The victim was “involved” with Nelson’s sister, court documents say, and the last Nelson’s sister had heard from him was the morning of the shooting.
Nelson was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail on Saturday and is being held on $1,000,000 surety and $100,000 cash bond.