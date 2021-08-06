Three armed robberies occurred at 320 Brown St. in the past three weeks, West Lafayette police said.
A man was robbed at gunpoint on July 13 after driving into 320 Brown St. The victim’s SUV was stolen and has yet to be recovered. No arrests have been made, WLPD Lt. Jon Eager said.
Kevin Sanders, 22, and Antonio Davis, 20, were arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint on July 28. Sanders and Davis reportedly hit the victim in the back of the head and stole his personal belongings and a firearm from his vehicle, The Exponent previously reported.
Sanders and Davis were booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, theft, theft of a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.
On July 29, a man entered an apartment and was robbed at gunpoint. The victim had minor injuries to the back of his head, and left the area after the incident, Eager said. No arrests have been made.
The apartment complex at 320 Brown Street has proved particularly troubling to WLPD in recent years, The Exponent previously reported. More 911 calls to WLPD have been from that location than any other in the city, and two people were shot there earlier this summer.