After Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Monday banning most non-emergency medical services, including those offered at abortion clinics, legislators and Planned Parenthood representatives questioned how restrictive the directive is.
“I’m extremely disappointed that (the GOP) would take advantage of this crisis to meet their own political agenda to go after women’s health issues,” said Democrat Chris Campbell, state representative for West Lafayette.
The order, effective as of Wednesday, is meant to ease the growing strain on medical equipment being used to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Holcomb is directing abortion clinics, dental facilities and plastic surgery centers, among other providers, to “cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical or invasive procedures.”
Campbell, who works as a health professional, said the initiative to divert medical resources to fighting the spread of COVID-19 is necessary. But the time-sensitive nature of abortion should classify it as an emergency service, she said.
Holcomb’s order defines nonessential or elective procedures as “any surgery or invasive procedure which can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of the patient.” It allows, however, for any procedure that can be conducted without depleting hospital capacity or personal protective equipment — excluding gloves — necessary to accommodate coronavirus patients.
Chris Charbonneau, Planned Parenthood’s director for Indiana and Kentucky, indicated in a press release sent to legislators that clinics will continue to offer abortions while conserving other resources to protect patients and staff.
“Medical experts recognize that abortion is an essential, time-sensitive medical procedure,” the press release states. “We are complying with the governor’s directive, which requires health care providers to stop providing surgeries or invasive procedures that are non-urgent.”
Lafayette’s Planned Parenthood clinic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Campbell said the governor “talked around” the issue in a Tuesday press conference, implying that abortions would be discontinued but avoiding explicit confirmation. She said she does not believe that executive authority extends to deciding what qualifies as an emergency medical procedure.
Planned Parenthood clinics in several states, including Iowa and Ohio, have filed lawsuits to prevent pro-life politicians from blocking access to abortions, according to the organization’s website.