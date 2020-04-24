A Lafayette resident has been charged with burglary after allegedly stealing from several apartments and a car close to campus.
Jonathan Morales, 28, is suspected of stealing items from Purdue students in two apartments and a vehicle amounting to more than $1,500 in valuables.
One student stopped Morales on January 20 as he placed belongings from her car inside his backpack, according to police records. Morales returned her items and fled the area.
West Lafayette Police Department officers caught Morales shortly after the student reported the incident. He was found with two backpacks. An airsoft pistol found inside one of them had been reported missing in an earlier burglary. DNA samples collected from Morales matched samples from previous scenes.
The first burglary report occurred on Dec. 31, 2019, at the 200 block of Wood Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. A student who was house sitting for one of the apartment residents found the place in disarray and with valuables missing. Those items included a television, luggage, clothing and a cello.
“Officers examined the interior of the apartment and noted someone besides (the students) had eaten food inside the apartment and had left a cigarette butt on a counter top,” the affidavit reads.
Just a week later, another student found her residence at the 800 block of Vine Street broken into. She found over $750 worth of items missing, including the recovered airsoft pistol, electronics, watches, clothing and cash. Some of her food was also partially eaten, according to the affidavit.
The offender here also left behind cigarette butts the officers collected for forensic analysis.
Morales has been at the Tippecanoe County Jail since Sunday on a $100,000 bond.