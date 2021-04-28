The Tippecanoe Arts Federation will open three new May exhibitions starting May 7, as part if its "First Friday" program, according to a press release.
Downtown Lafayette will "come alive" on the first Friday of each month, the release reads, to promote art and culture and support small businesses.
Over 20 local businesses will stay open late and host artists or live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the release.
The three May exhibitions were created by the Purdue Women's Quilting Connection, the Greater Lafayette Young Women's Christian Association and Lafayette Jefferson High School students.
The exhibitions can be seen at the Tippecanoe Arts Federation. The Arts Federation's gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.