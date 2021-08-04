Lafayette police investigated a potential bomb threat after a suspicious package was found near a dumpster at the Lincoln Center Tuesday night.
Police were dispatched to the Lincoln Center around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about the suspicious package. A bomb squad from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department assisted the call along with two officers from Purdue police, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
The bomb squad performed their set protocols and rendered the device safe, said Jason Huber, leader of the bomb squad. He said he isn't allowed to disclose what the device actually was. An all clear signal was given around 10 p.m., Kang said.
LPD is still looking into the incident, Huber said.