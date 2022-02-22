Greater Lafayette will take part in initiatives organized by Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute to build upon existing climate planning efforts and expand tree canopy coverage.
“Every ambitious journey requires a roadmap,” ERI Implementation Manager Matt Flaherty said. “We commend these Indiana communities who are charting a course toward a more equitable, carbon-neutral future.”
City and county staff said ERI programming provides support as Greater Lafayette develops its climate action plan and begins to implement climate resilience projects.
Assessing vulnerability to climate change
The Resilience Cohort, an ERI initiative, provides resources and implements projects in communities across the state. One initiative is the Hoosier Resilience Index, which helps communities calculate climate vulnerability and identify problem areas.
When surveyed, Lafayette scored only five out of 10 in three core climate readiness areas: extreme heat, extreme precipitation and flooding.
Lafayette and the Area Plan Commission are considering updating floodplain designations. Floodplain designations inform the type of development that occurs in high risk areas.
Across the river in Lafayette, there are concerns about extreme heat affecting vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and people in poverty, said Margy Deverall, senior planner in the Lafayette economic development department.
“We know certain neighborhoods in our community are closer to the river are more likely to flood,” Deverall said. “(The index) shows who lives in those neighborhoods and how able they will be to recover from flooding.”
The Hoosier Resilience Index helps the city and county pinpoint these specific risks and begin to develop plans to manage the impacts.
Why city climate planning matters
The Greater Lafayette area is likely to experience stronger rain events, more extreme heat and other impacts according to the Indiana Climate Change Impact Assessment reports.
“When you look at our climate records, actual observations all around the state, we can already see that Indiana is getting warmer and wetter,” said Melissa Widhalm, who coordinated the IN-CCIA for many years. “Over the last 125 years, Indiana’s temperature has warmed 1.3 degrees Fahrenheit and annual precipitation has increased 6.5 inches. The best available science is telling us we can expect these trends to continue and intensify.”
Officials across Greater Lafayette say communities must be prepared for the impacts of climate change.
“If you don’t plan for (the impacts of climate change), they’re gonna cost more money,” Amy Krzton-Presson, a Tippecanoe County resource specialist said. “You’re going to have to pay for these effects whether you’re prepared for them or not and it’s going to cost the government more to be unprepared.”
At the county level, Krzton-Presson said there are several areas of concern. Stronger precipitation events put stress on county bridges and culverts, while more volatile winters can lead to increases in the kind of freeze-thaw events that create potholes.
In West Lafayette, city staff are revamping emergency readiness plans for extreme weather. Bryce Patz, community forester for West Lafayette, said the city is updating plans for the possibility of stronger storms. He said extreme weather events can stress stormwater management systems and knock over trees, taking out power lines and slowing first responders.
By 2050, Lafayette’s high-heat days, where temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit, could rise in number from nine annually to 25, according to ERI programming material. For those without access to air conditioning, city cooling centers would become essential.
“It’s not helpful if the nearest cooling center is five or six miles away, and you don’t have transportation and the bus lines aren’t running,” Deverall said. “So you have to think about how when those (high heat) events happen, it has this ripple effect. There isn’t just one thing that happens. It impacts transportation, whether or not you can get food, getting medication, getting medical care if you need it.”
Through its programming, ERI hopes to help communities meet these specific needs.
Providing staffing
Greater Lafayette, through its participation in the Resilience Cohort programming, benefits from the support of this initiative through access to state-wide collaboration, climate planning software and staffing support.
Part of role the Resilience Cohort is to train and deploy university students to cities across Indiana to provide these communities with additional staff hours.
“We’re helping build capacity in local governments where often, in the sustainability and climate area, there’s limited staff capacity,” Flaherty said. “Only a few local governments in Indiana actually have full-time sustainability positions in their city or county.”
Lafayette will host two of these climate fellows, one to assist the development of the Greater Lafayette climate action plan and the another to contribute to the urban tree canopy project.
Recently, West Lafayette, Lafayette and Tippecanoe County officials have joined forces to create a countywide climate action plan to facilitate collaboration between local entities.
“Climate change doesn’t differ from one side of the river to the other,” Dave Henderson, utility director for West Lafayette, said, “so we looked at partnering to do the climate action planning together.”
Climate action planning begins with an assessment of community contribution to climate change by conducting a greenhouse gas inventory, Henderson said. Then, cities develop a climate action plan that identifies key areas for emissions reduction and community vulnerability to climate impacts.
Greater Lafayette is currently in the program execution phase of its planning process, consisting of measuring baseline emissions and integrating existing climate plans into the area wide program according to the communities climate action planning website.
The Resilience Cohort supports these efforts by supplying greenhouse gas inventory software and sharing insight from other climate action plans that have been developed across the state, such as those in Bloomington.
In addition to helping cities conduct the planning process, the Resilience Cohort also helps communities develop policy to implement projects that directly support emissions reduction or climate resiliency.
In both cities, the cohort has helped develop policy to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the communities, including plans to include charging stations in front of Margerum City Hall.
The cohort also helped West Lafayette join the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings, Better Plants program. Through participation in this program West Lafayette Waste Water plant committed to reducing its energy use 25% over the next 10 years.
Urban green infrastructure, implementing resiliency
This year’s Resilience Cohort programming is focused on improving urban tree canopy in West Lafayette and Lafayette. As part of this project, the cities will measure current urban tree canopy and develop a plan to harness trees to increase climate resiliency. When vegetation is used to provide benefits to urban spaces like this, it’s known as urban green infrastructure.
One of the major functions of trees in urban spaces is stormwater management. When it rains, the city uses a network of built and green infrastructure to regulate the movement of water to prevent damage from flooding.
“Picture a tree as an umbrella with tiny little buckets that capture rainwater so it’s not going directly into storm drains,” Patz said.
Trees also play a role in minimizing the urban heat island effect, in which cities, due to high levels of pavement, warm faster than surrounding areas, resulting in temperatures being higher on average than surrounding rural areas, Patz said. By reducing the heat island effect, trees help mute the effects of extreme heat.
“The more canopy that we have, the cooler the heat island effect,” Patz said, “so we’re not putting too much strain on utilities.”
Increased extreme heat can put stress on utilities when extensive air conditioning use causes periods of very high electricity demand.
West Lafayette is already assessing which trees species have been hardest hit by rising temperature.
As the planet warms, the ranges of different species can migrate. Patz said some species of trees like native red oak are not as well adapted to the climate in Indiana as they used to be. Understanding these changes helps inform urban forest management for the city going forward.
The Resilience Cohort is helping expand upon existing efforts in Greater Lafayette through the development of a Planting Prioritization Plan. This plan promotes tree planting in neighborhoods that historically have lacked access to benefits of green infrastructure.
“It’s important to have the equity component,” Patz said. “And I couldn’t do that well and right with the budget that we had.”
Facilitating regional cooperation
In addition to supporting individual city climate action plans, ERI is working to establish regional climate action plans, such as the one in northwest Indiana.
“It’s a really important next step in the field of climate action planning to start to work on regional collaboration,” Flaherty said. “It’s pretty new in the US, only a handful of other broader metropolitan regions have engaged in this type of regional planning.”
Northwest Indiana regional climate action planning has engaged more than 15 communities in conducting GHG inventories.
In 2022, with the support of ERI, these efforts will be developed into a regional climate action plan that promotes collaborative emissions reduction. This type of regional collaboration may become an option for Greater Lafayette as more cities in the region develop climate action plans.
“Climate change is an issue that affects everyone everywhere,” Flaherty said. “And the solutions can’t be siloed. So it’s a really important next step in the field of climate action planning to start to work on regional collaboration.”
Editor’s Note: This reporting is supported by Carbon Neutral Indiana, a nonprofit helping “individuals and businesses clean up their carbon footprints.”