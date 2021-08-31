A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly forced himself into a man’s apartment and beat him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Tadario Hall, 34, reportedly forced open the victim’s door and beat him at 1:16 a.m. Friday morning. Hall punched the victim in the face and continued to assault him when the two began fighting on the floor. The victim was able to get away from Hall after hitting him in the side with a metal chair, the affidavit said.
About an hour later, Hall allegedly returned to the victim’s apartment and asked for his keys back. The victim said he placed the keys in the common hallway area, according to the court document, but Hall kicked in the front door and entered the apartment again.
Hall bit the victim on the shoulders and the victim grabbed an empty liquor bottle and hit Hall over the head with it and called the police, the affidavit said. The victim had bite marks on both of his shoulders, scratches, redness and blood dripping from several areas of his body, according to the affidavit.
Hall was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of residential entry, battery resulting in bodily injury and possession of marijuana.