The West Lafayette Police Department plans to implement a de-escalation training program next year and will, for the first time, employ a social worker to accompany officers on dispatches.
WLPD has created a full-time social service position that will be occupied by a licensed social worker and psychologist, WLPD Chief Troy Harris said during a police merit board meeting Monday. The “social service and crisis response specialist” will function as the department’s go-to for issues demanding professional expertise, such as mental illness, homelessness, drug addiction and child protection.
This service worker does not need a background in law enforcement, Harris said, but will respond to calls that require expert attention or follow up on cases to ensure citizens receive specialized services when needed. Harris said the worker will likely be paid a higher salary than officers.
The job posting will be live in November through West Lafayette’s human resource department. Interviews for the position will be conducted in December, Harris said in a press release, and the position is set to become active in January.
“There are certain scenarios and situations where our guys do the best they can but they go away from a situation thinking, ‘I wish I could do something more for this person, this person needs something special,’” Harris said. “Sometimes we don’t know the services they might need, and I’m sure we miss stuff. It’s a void that we have right now that I think this person will be able to fill.”
The new training program, called Integrating, Communications, Assessment and Tactics , is a mix of classroom material and physical practice, Harris said. The training will be used in situations involving people who are unarmed, armed with weapons other than a firearm or experiencing a mental-health crisis.
The program mixes classroom and hands-on training to discuss how to identify people in crisis. Departments across the nation have adopted this program, according to Harris.
WLPD decided to implement the program after systemic racial injustice within police forces came under scrutiny this summer, the chief said.
“The motivating factor is all the issues that we see across the country right now,” Harris said. “It’s just another valuable resource, I think, that we can give our officers to make sure that we’re identifying certain situations and responding appropriately.”
“It became obvious that we needed to think outside the box and begin to approach policing a little different in 2021,” the chief added.
Efforts to improve race relations
When protests in downtown Lafayette and nationwide urged police departments to enact sweeping reforms or to disband completely, Harris created an informal position in June to teach officers the history of race and policing.
Harris met with Warren Dukes, a sociology lecturer and administrator at Purdue, to discuss improvements the police department could make in response to a contentious climate surrounding law enforcement.
“I was looking for a different type of diversity training and he was recommended to me,” Harris said. “We met a couple of months ago and I was really impressed with him, his personality, his ability to understand law enforcement. It led to deeper conversations about how to understand our culture.”
Dukes said he has lived in Lafayette for over six years. He has experience working with police departments in North Carolina, and his father was a police officer. He teaches sociology courses about the nation’s reckoning on race and the sociology of policing.
Dukes described the role as a “professional courtesy” he offers based on his understanding of the role of police departments in society. His job is to be a “friend without a badge” — a link to the community that allows officers to remain open-minded in fielding critiques from non-officers.
Many police departments he has interacted with in the past have been guarded, he said, because they so often face scrutiny from their communities. This can create resentment and a corresponding lack of communication, which makes it difficult to build trust.
“Being someone who has seen the police badge from two different perspectives, I think that gives me an added benefit to be a neutral confidant to the community and the police agency,” Dukes said.
Advice from Dukes has allowed Harris to move past the mindset that departments without flare-ups in police brutality or racial issues don’t suffer from inherent biases, the chief said.
The sociology expert said he had also been recommended to the Lafayette Police Department, but never received a request to advise any of its officers. It is unclear whether LPD has an adviser similar to Dukes.
LPD faced intense criticism last month following the revelation that it had unwittingly hired an officer who posted racist comments to an online neo-Nazi message board in 2016. The department fired the officer on Oct. 17, a day after it was made aware of his involvement.
An all-white hiring team and five white members of the Lafayette Civil Service Commission control hiring at the department, according to previous Exponent reporting.
David Rollock, the president of the West Lafayette Police Merit Commission, said the neighboring city’s failure to detect a self-avowed fascist jolted him into more closely scrutinizing hiring processes in West Lafayette.
He has repeatedly attempted to discuss hiring with members of the Lafayette police merit board to no avail, he said. It’s important the all-white merit board recognizes that communities of color are most vulnerable to conflict with LPD and welcomes different perspectives accordingly, Rollock said.
“Demographics don’t tell the whole story, they never do, but being open to the experiences is crucial,” he said.
Several days after the incident, LPD Lt. Matt Gard said the department will no longer answer inquiries into Zacharek’s hiring.
Dukes credits Harris with recognizing that now is a time to bridge gaps between officers and the communities they enforce, particularly communities of color.
“What is required are leaders who begin to have an understanding of embedded biases and to understand how they can be more purposeful to promote a profession in policing,” Dukes said, “and not just a job.”