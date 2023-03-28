At a West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Tuesday, Mayor John Dennis declared March 30 as Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security Day, and the whole month of March as National Athletic Training Month.
CERIAS, a Purdue research center focused on cyber and cyber-physical systems, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
Dennis said the purpose of proclamations is to show the city’s support, and NATM was “close to home” because he played sports throughout highschool.
“I call upon residents of West Lafayette to join me in recognizing athletic trainers for their honorable work in keeping the community healthy,” the memo reads.
Road Closures
The board approved several road closures during Tuesday’s meeting.
The alley between University and Waldron Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 for the Latino Cultural Center’s Dia de la Familia event.
5th street from University to Waldron will be closed Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to midnight for the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center’s Spring Lu’au.
There will be various closures on Grant Street between Sylvia and Meridian Street from March 28 to April 6. Pedestrian and vehicle signage will direct traffic.
Precision Concrete Cutting
The board also approved an agreement with Precision Concrete Cutting to repair uneven sidewalks that pose a trip hazard along various locations near Northwestern Avenue, Rose Street and Park Lane.
The agreement stipulates that money provided to Precision Concrete Cutting could not exceed $30,000.
Toter Agreement
The board approved an agreement with Toter, LLC for a purchase of trash, yard waste and recycling cans totaling $45,120.