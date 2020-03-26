Bruce Barker, Neon Cactus’ “Piano Man,” performed his usual Thursday night show via Facebook Live on March 19 after the Neon Cactus closed over coronavirus concerns. He racked up over 14,000 watchers over the course of the night. He will perform his show via Facebook Live again at 8:30 p.m. Thursday for students and alumni.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
So, tell me how you came up with the idea for the “Quarantine Cactus,” as it’s been dubbed?
Literally forever, I have tried to come up with a way that I can give back for the 24 years everyone has come to see me. So I thought while we are all a captive audience, why not do a live show from home? I am a people person, so being isolated isn’t something I enjoy, and this is the perfect way to give back. Hopefully it’s not too loud and the video quality is okay, but this is the perfect way to give back to all those alumni. Between the 5K Facebook friends and 6K Twitter followers I have, I hope we can lift some spirits.
Well, you definitely made it past your friends and followers lists.
Picture this, I’ve got my stupid little phone filming and I’ve got my stupid little iPad to keep track of the feed of people. When I hit 3k and then 7k, I wondered how can this be accurate? It’s just me and my wife in my basement, and I can hear no noise, but you read all the excitement, it’s like a tsunami of love, which is ironic because here I am trying to give back, but I end up getting way more than I ever bargained for. My head is still swimming. Someone showed me a screen shot and said I could officially fill Mackey (Arena). I am not looking for any money here, it’s all free. I am so blessed in this life that it feels good to give in any way I can to make people feel better.
Unfortunately, I missed out on last Thursday’s virtual Cactus night. How late did the show last?
For four weeks now I have had a cough, and it’s not anything coronavirus-related, but I just haven’t been able to shake it, and when I am at the Cactus I rely on the crowd singing back to me for two-thirds of the night to save my voice, so here at home I end up singing the whole stinking song. When you sing for two hours straight, it’s a little more straining on your vocal cords. I am going to see if I can do better on down the road in terms of lasting longer.
Can your kids hear you downstairs, or do they mind the noise?
My boys got all excited last week and they came downstairs and they were watching, but just like kids do, they started going at it during “Friends In Low Places,” so I told my wife they needed to go upstairs, so they lasted about 30 minutes or so.
To have over 14K people tuning in is pretty impressive.
I told everyone to leave me a comment of where they are and when they graduated. There were 56K people who typed something. Every time I went to go back to comment No. 1, there were so many comments it would kick me off and I would have to start over, so I went as far back as my phone would let me and I wrote out on two pieces of paper as many names as I could. Someone told me Keith Urban was playing to 12k people while I played to 14k, and I had friends comparing me to other artists who are going live. I had another friend tell me I should think about rescheduling my upcoming show because the Dave Matthews Band will be performing at the same time, but I’m not going to.
What’s that like, to have that many people eager to tune in?
When you’re doing it from your basement, all you’re doing is singing to yourself and to your wife.
Aw, that’s so cute.
Isn’t it cute? But even after the two hours when it ended, the viewers only slipped down to 10K. I had a friend tell me that people only watch Facebook Live videos for an average of five to eight minutes, but my ego won’t let me sit here and get chesty.
What was your top request last Thursday? And what’s one you hadn’t been asked for in a while?
I told everyone I was going to make it PG-13 because I didn’t know what ears would be listening, and my idea was going to have the first hour be PG-13 but it just kept going. Hail Purdue was the biggest request and Sweet Caroline was asked throughout the night. We covered all the typical ones like “Africa,” “Piano Man,” and the song we end every night with: “The Pirate Looks At Forty.”
I know you typically stick with water while you’re performing, but do you have an adult drink of choice you’re sipping on while performing at home?
I don’t typically drink when I perform, but I was genuinely nervous for this virtual show, so I had a few shots beforehand. Tomorrow I might have a shot with everyone. I’m a cinnamon Fireball guy.
Is Tod Baldwin performing virtually as well? I know he’s got a fan base that exceeds the Purdue family.
He’s doing Saturday shows from his wood shop at home.
From his wood shop?
This guy can do anything. He does photography, actually he makes calendars for firemen and stuff like that, and he’s a storm chaser, and actually his best instrument is the violin.
Other than the nostalgia factor and dragging those Cactus cups out of storage, what’s something you hope to see come of this Quarantine Cactus community you’re creating?
What I would love to do is ... I would love the Boilermakers to know how much they meant and still mean to me, and I consider myself one of the luckiest people ever, to do what God put me on this earth to do. After this is over, I would love to do a Facebook Live every Thursday, so people who might be tuning in for the first time can see what this is normally like.