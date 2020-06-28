A Crawfordsville woman has been arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after allegedly leaving a man dead early Sunday in Lafayette.
Police received a call from Victoria Jimenez, 21, shortly after 1 a.m. today. Jimenez told police she thought she had hit a deer with her car at the intersection of US 231 and State Road 25, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release.
An hour earlier, LPD officers had found Indianapolis resident Jeffery Lynn Wade, 59, lying unresponsive at the intersection, according to the release. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Jimenez allegedly left the scene of the accident and drove to Montgomery County, where she called Lafayette police. The release states that she was taken back to Lafayette by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
Upon connecting Jimenez's call to Wade's death, officers took her into custody and brought her to a hospital for further investigation. Police determined she was driving while intoxicated and arrested her for OWI resulting in death and leaving the scene of the crash.
Jimenez was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail around 6 a.m. and is being held on bail of $15,000.