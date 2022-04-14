The Columbian Park Zoo will open to the public for its 2022 season on Saturday, according to a press release by Lafayette Parks and Recreation.
"We can’t wait to open the gates for the 2022 season,” Neil Dale, the Zoo Director, said in the press release. “Our staff has been working hard to prepare the grounds for the Zoo’s Opening Day and we hope the community will come out and join us!"
Columbian Park Zoo is the second oldest zoo in Indiana founded in 1908, the press release reads. It is approximately six acres in size and its animal collection consists of nearly 200 animals representing approximately 90 species.
The Zoo, located at 915 Scott Street, Lafayette, will operate under spring hours, opening at 10:00 a.m. and closing at 4:30 p.m. until the peak season begins on May 28, at which point daily hours will extend to 7:00 p.m.
Admission fees are the same as last year’s. Those ages three years and up will be $2, while for children two years or younger can enter without any cost.
Memberships to the zoo are available at discounts till May. 31. Interested people can visit the Zoo’s website for more information on memberships.