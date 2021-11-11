Lafayette police are looking to identify suspects in an Oct. 3 shooting, according to a Thursday press release.
The shooting occurred at Velocity Venue, and three people were shot during the incident. Two of the victims were men, and the third was a woman who shot in the leg and run over and dragged by a car, the press release states.
Police are asking for help to identify a male and female pictured in a dark car that ran over and dragged the victim. The female suspect is a thin Black female wearing a red top, black shorts and hair in a ponytail, and the male suspect is a thin Black male wearing a dark shirt and pants, according to the press release.
Detectives are also working to identify the car in the image provided and its registered owner. The car does have a front license plate, per the release. It was at Velocity on October 3rd.
Anyone with information involving this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.