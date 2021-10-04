A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly shooting a neighbor's dog on Saturday.
William Scott, 41, originally called the Tippecanoe County Police about dogs running loose and being aggressive. In the call, Scott reportedly indicated that the neighbor's dogs had ran loose before, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith.
As deputies talked to someone else on the scene about the dogs, they heard three gunshots and saw that Scott shot and killed one of the dogs, Goldsmith said.
Scott was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of animal cruelty.