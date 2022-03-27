A male subject was shot on I-70 eastbound after he tried to help a stranded motorist Friday morning, according to an Indiana State Police press release.
The suspect allegedly had a mechanical issue and pulled to the shoulder of the interstate near the rest park, according to the ISP investigation. The victim later arrive in a tow truck to assist the driver when the driver allegedly fired multiple shots at the tow truck driver, then climbed in the tow truck and drove away.
The suspect brought his four-year-old child into the tow truck before driving away, the release says.
Police say the suspect was later apprehended, but he wasn't named in the press release.