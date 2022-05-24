A 26-year-old Lafayette man was arrested Friday night after witnesses reported seeing a man threatening people while there were children around and having a knife at Tapawingo Park, police say.
After police arrived, Zachary Neswick, whose address was listed as the homeless center in Lafayette, initially complied to sit down and talk to the officers calmly but then began screaming and acting irrationally, according to WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson.
Neswick kicked and pushed officers away as they were attempting to subdue him physically, forcing them Taser him three times, according to PUPD logs, which was only temporarily effective, according to Ferguson. During this struggle, he tried to access his knife to fight against the officers, Ferguson said.
Officers eventually restrained him and sent him to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Neswick was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.