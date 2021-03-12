A Lafayette man who was arested Thursday faces charges including domestic battery and criminal confinement after allegedly strangling his pregnant girlfriend and trapping her in his basement, according to a probable cause affidavit filed today.
Prosecutors have charged Alexander Ruiz, 32, with domestic battery, intimidation, criminal confinement, two counts of strangulation, domestic battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman, methamphetamine possession, false informing and possession of paraphernalia, according to court document.
Thursday evening, Lafayette police met on the 1500 block of S. 18th Street with a woman who said she was Ruiz's girlfriend.
The woman told police Ruiz “struck (her) in the head with his hand,” after an argument in his basement, the affidavit states. After striking the woman, the Ruiz allegedly grabbed her by the hair. The victim told police that the incident occurred on Wednesday.
When the woman tried to leave the basement Ruiz allegedly “grabbed (her) by the neck and began holding (her) down on the bed,” according to the affidavit.
The woman alleged Ruiz strangled her until she nearly became unconscious, and then struck her repeatedly with a belt, per the affidavit.
She had also reportedly seen Ruiz with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the day of the attack.
When the woman tried to leave the basement again, Ruiz allegedly blocked her path while brandishing a machete. He told her that she could not leave and continued to block the exit, the affidavit reads.
The woman told officers Ruiz confined her to the basement until Thursday.
Searching the basement, officers found a machete, a glass pipe with white residue and a bag of white powder, the affidavit states. The white powder tested positive for methamphetamine.
Before they searched the residence, police identified multiple people inside. One man provided officers with a name, but they were “unable to confirm his identity,” the affidavit reads.
Officers soon discovered the name "Marcello" tattooed on the man's hand, which they realized was Ruiz's middle name. After confirming his identity based on his tattoo, date of birth, and social security number, officers arrested Ruiz.
Ruiz allegedly admitted to providing a false name to officers in addition to knowing the victim was pregnant.
Court records show Ruiz was convicted in Tippecanoe County on charges of strangulation in 2009 and residential entry in 2016. He was convicted of domestic battery in Clinton County in 2018.
As of 3:50 p.m., Ruiz was not listed as an inmate in the Tippecanoe County jail logs.
The state has requested a cash bond of $15,000.
Ruiz is set to stand trial July 6, according to court documents.