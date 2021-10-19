Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of African-American slaves, was approved to become an observed holiday and day off in a West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday.
Juneteenth is officially celebrated on Sunday, June 19, 2022, but West Lafayette employees will have the day off on Monday, June 20.
“The holiday will take the place of a personal holiday employees had, so there will be the same number of days off as usual,” Diane Foster, human resources director of West Lafayette, said.
Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, but the holiday has been celebrated in certain areas as early as 1865.