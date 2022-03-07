The West Lafayette City Council discussed opting the city back into an opioid settlement it helped pioneer before backing out in 2018 and tabled a new, revised bill banning facial recognition technology until the April meeting Monday night.
They also heard from Karrie Driscol, owner of Joey’s Enterprise Services, about reevaluating the caps placed on towing companies.
Facial recognition technology
Councilmember David Sanders brought another ordinance banning facial recognition technology to the council and tabled it until the council’s next meeting in April when both absent members, Gerald Thomas and Larry Leverenz, would be there.
“The concern is about the technology and about the discriminatory effects of the technology," Sanders said. "Also, about the fact that, when the technology is used, it means that data from the city of West Lafayette about the people in West Lafayette wind up in the control of private entities.”
Christopher Hegarty, a local community activist, shared these concerns. The rise of authoritarianism across the world makes it of the utmost importance to be careful with how this technology is used, Hegarty said. He added that the Russian government’s use of facial recognition is an example of how unregulated technology could be used in the wrong hands.
A previous ordinance by Sanders with the same goal passed through the city council in November before West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis vetoed it over concerns that a complete lack of facial recognition technology would make it more difficult for police to catch perpetrators of violent crimes, according to previous Exponent reporting.
“It was expressed by numerous people that the issue with the last ordinance was that it did not make exceptions for cases of crimes of violence," Sanders said. "So this ordinance has those exceptions incorporated into the ordinance.”
Opioid settlement
Council members unanimously passed an ordinance to bring the city back into an opioid settlement that attempts to hold opioid providers financially responsible for the damage done to the community.
West Lafayette was among the first cities in Indiana to put the idea forward four years ago but opted out when a state law passed, West Lafayette City Attorney Eric Burns said, making cities pay 70% of the settlement back to the state of Indiana, rather than the community.
That law just changed, though, he said.
“The state legislation did change the law to our favor,” Burns said. “I’m going to go out on a limb and say almost all if not every single community government will hop back in because of that shift, which gives us safety in numbers.”
The changes in the law allow local governments to take 35% of their settlement earnings and legal fees would go from 33.3% down to 8%, he said.
Towing caps
Karrie Driscol, a Tippecanoe County resident and owner of Joey’s Enterprise Services, requested a re-evaluation of the allocation of funds and fees placed on towing companies.
“The caps that are put in place were put in place back in March of 2003,” Driscol said. “Costs have increased dramatically for all of us since that year and it has been almost 20 years since we have revisited the caps placed on us for towing fees.”
Towing companies in West Lafayette are allowed $85 per car towed as of this month, Driscol said. That cap is now $32.32 less than what is currently needed for each job when inflated costs of diesel, insurance and operating are factored in.
Vacating what used to be a road
The Purdue Research Foundation submitted a bill to vacate what was formerly a part of McCormick Road on the west end of the Purdue campus near the Intramural fields, and it passed unanimously.
“(The PRF) plans to have housing for Purdue University students, staff and young professionals constructed on (the) property,” the PRF’s petition to the council reads.
What is now indistinguishable from the grass plot just west of the McCutcheon Parking Garage used to be a road decades ago, according to the petition the PRF filed.
The street no longer serves its original purpose, so the PRF plans on repurposing it, attorney Marianne Owen from Stuart and Branigan LLP, the law firm representing the PRF, said.