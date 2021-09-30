A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman with a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Leetwone Banks, 37, reportedly hit the victim with a gun after the two got in an argument Saturday morning. Banks and the victim, who were allegedly dating, returned to the victim’s house from an unnamed club, where Banks and another man with a gun were.
Banks grabbed the gun from the man and struck her, according to the affidavit. The victim had blood on her clothes, a swollen forehead, one eye that was discolored and one eye that was swollen shut, the affidavit states.
In phone calls made from the jail after the incident, Banks reportedly said he "just blanked out," and also reportedly indicated he did "smack her with the gun," the affidavit states.
Banks was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.