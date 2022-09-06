West Lafayette Police Department’s policy for 2022 along with the closure of Steely Street and District Boulevard was approved in the Board of Works meeting Tuesday morning.
WLPD Policy updates
WLPD is set to change their department policy for 2022 to “reflect current state law and best practices,” according to a memo submitted by WLPD Chief Troy Harris.
Some policy changes include the removal of the clause “authorized off duty firearms,” which states “the carrying of firearms by members while off duty is permitted.”
The policy on “emergency warrantless searches” which previously stated “officers may also enter a dwelling when in hot pursuit of a suspect,” is now updated to change the word “hot” to “fresh.”
Fresh pursuit is defined as the pursuit of a person who has committed or is reasonably suspected to have committed a felony, according to the policy document. Fresh pursuit doesn’t mean instantaneously, but “pursuit without unreasonable delay.”
WLPD policy also added another clause about the use of automatic license plate reader devices. ALPR is a device that uses cameras to compare license plate images to the license plates of vehicles that are reportedly stolen in their database, according to the policy document.
An officer may not detain an individual based on the alert from the ALPR system, unless they have reasonable suspicion of the individual’s involvement in criminal activity. Officers will complete department approved training prior to using the ALPR system.
Additionally, policies for hair have been modified. Female department members must have hairstyles that don’t extend below the bottom of their uniform’s shoulder patch. Previously, the rule stated that hairstyles must “not extend below the bottom edge of a uniform or dress shirt collar.” Beard and goatees are now permitted, only if it is worn with a mustache. Facial hair length cannot exceed 1/4 inch.
Street closures
Steely Street, west of South Grant Street. will close on Sept. 23 from 2 to 6:30 p.m., due to repairs to College of Agriculture’s homecoming block party.
Additionally, District Boulevard will be closed on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., due to the Rolls Royce Day at the Convergence Center.