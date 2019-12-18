Lafayette police are asking for your help in identifying a man who robbed a Lafayette liquor store just after midnight Wednesday.
A clerk at Clark Liquors, 250 S. 4th St, told police a black male displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk was not injured.
The suspect was described as being 5 feet 4 to 5-8 and weighing 140 to 160 pounds.
Images of the suspect were captured on the store surveillance cameras, according to a news release. Anyone with information about this robbery or recognizing the suspect are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200. Information can also be provided anonymously at the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.