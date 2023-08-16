West Lafayette city officials voted to reimburse Purdue for $105 million worth of infrastructure projects in Discovery Park.
West Lafayette Director of Development Erin Easter said the money came from property taxes generated by the Purdue Research Foundation.
The projects included the 2021 demolition of Purdue Village, road improvements and the construction of a parking garage slated for 2027.
Only city infrastructure, like sewage lines and plumbing, are paid for like this, Easter said. The city made an exception for a public parking garage.
“It’s a long-standing partnership that started with State Street and then PRF master planning the entire area,” Easter said. “We’ve been involved every step of the way.”