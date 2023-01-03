Three men have been charged with nine felonies apiece after allegedly conspiring to rob a West Point man and whipping him with an electrical cord on the night of Dec. 26.
Charges were filed Tuesday against Jacob Michael Loveall, 23, of Linden, Steven Michael Cox, 36, of Lafayette, and Joshua William Kochell, 45, of Lafayette.
This is the narrative report of Tippecanoe County police, with the victim's identity redacted:
"Deputies were dispatched to (the 9900 block of West 1160 South) in West Point, in reference to a possible man with a gun. Deputies learned (the victim) reported a person with a gun outside his residence. Deputy Carter spoke with (the victim), who was upset and angry. (The victim) advised he was outside when a man wearing all black whipped him on the head and hands with an electrical cord. (The victim) stated he did not know the man, and the man pointed a gun at him, telling (the victim) to get on his knees and demanding money. (The victim) advised the man told him (the victim) owed him money and (the victim's) house belonged to him. (The victim) said the man ended up fleeing on foot toward the west of his property.
While Deputy Carter was speaking with (the victim), Steven Cox and Joshua Kochell approached Deputy Carter. Kochell stated he had been tied up. Deputy Carter spoke with them separately from (the victim). Cox initially advised he observed a male wearing all black and a ski mask knock (the victim) down on the driveway by the house. Cox stated he was knocked to his knees by the person. Cox said he believed (the victim) had a disagreement with a neighbor over the last few days. Kochell stated he believed there were two men, but Cox said there was only one.
Cox and Kochell stated the male kept saying he was (the victim)’s neighbor, (the victim) owed him money, and (the victim)’s house was his. Deputy Carter observed a red Ford Escape on (the victim)’s property but did not see anyone inside. Deputy Carter was unable to locate any fresh footprints in the snow in the area where (the victim) believed the male went. (The victim) stated he had pain to his face from being struck with the electrical cord and was in fear for his life when the male pointed the gun at him. (The victim) advised he knew Cox and Kochell and did not believe them to be involved and did not see any cars leave the area.
Deputy Loop advised Cox and Kochell told Deputy Loop a different story. Cox and Kochell advised they heard (the victim) yelling but did not see anyone. They stated (the victim) exited his residence with a shotgun and yelling at a neighboring property. Cox stated they went along with (the victim)’s story to help him calm down. Cox and Kochell left the area in the red Ford Escape.
At approximately 10:40 p.m., deputies were informed (the victim) had located video of the incident. Deputy Loop, Lt. Black, and Deputy Carter returned to the residence. Deputy Carter observed a fourth male, other than (the victim), Cox, and Kochell, exit a rear passenger door of the red Ford Escape which Cox and Kochell had arrived at the residence in. The male was later identified as Jacob Loveall. Deputy Carter observed Loveall push (the victim) to the ground in the video two times, while holding what appears to be a handgun and pointing the gun at (the victim). (The victim) stated Kochell told (the victim) to give the male money or whatever he wanted during the altercation. (The victim) said the man told him (the victim) owed him money and he would kill (the victim). Deputies attempted to locate Cox, Kochell and Loveall after reviewing the video footage.
Deputies Loop and Carter located Cox at his parents’ residence. Cox confirmed the other male involved was his brother, Loveall. Cox agreed to contact Loveall to turn himself in to law enforcement. Cox’s parents stated Loveall would meet deputies at the sheriff’s department. Deputy Loop spoke with Loveall once he arrived at the sheriff’s department. Loveall would not inform deputies where the firearm was located and claimed it was a toy gun. Michael Cox advised the red Ford Escape was parked at a local business and allowed deputies to search the vehicle. Deputy Carter observed a jacket and a bag which appeared to be similar to the jacket Loveall was seen wearing in the video at (the victim)’s property. Deputies did not locate a firearm.
Deputy Loop spoke with Cox further. Cox advised he and Kochell went to (the victim)’s property to do some work and Loveall was sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle. Cox stated at some point Loveall jumped out of the backseat of the vehicle and yelled for everyone to get on the ground. Cox stated Loveall had a firearm at that time. Cox stated he got on the ground as Loveall chased (the victim), and Cox told (the victim) to just listen. Cox stated he eventually went with Loveall behind the house and told Loveall to stop and leave.
Detectives Tislow and Webb spoke with Kochell at the sheriff’s department. Kochell stated he, Cox, and Loveall had a plan to take property from (the victim)’s residence. Kochell advised the plan was for Kochell to distract (the victim) while Loveall went into the house to take items. Loveall was to hide in the back of the car. During the ride to the residence, Cox was driving and Loveall stated he had a firearm if they needed to use it.
Kochell stated he and Cox were outside the vehicle talking with (the victim) when Loveall approached and pointed a handgun at the three of them. Loveall told them to get on the ground, which Cox did. Kochell advised (the victim) refused to get down and Loveall began to hit (the victim) with an extension cord. Kochell stated (the victim) ran and Loveall ran. Kochell said Loveall had fake tied up Kochell to make it seem that Kochell and Cox were not involved in the robbery.
Kochell stated (the victim) then armed himself and Cox left the area before Cox and Kochell spoke to police and told them about being tied up but then changed the story. Kochell stated after speaking with deputies, Kochell and Cox drove away from the residence and picked up Loveall. Cox asked Loveall where the gun went and Loveall advised he threw it somewhere. Kochell advised he knew (the victim) fairly well and thought he could easily distract him during the altercation."