Last weekend, the Indiana Fiddlers’ Gathering was back in full swing. Long-time attendees reunited with their musical friends in spontaneous jam sessions. Children chased each other at the edge of the gathering by the forest. Couples of every age struggled to square dance. The mood was cheerful and the air was full of fiddle music.
Naima Hamadan was selling handcrafted leather and metal jewelry carved with bold patterns. She and her husband Hamadan work together to craft their wares from their business Temet Jewelry Craft. Hamadan said that the patterns carved into the silver pendants and earrings come from her family tribe in Niger.
“We don’t ever use a machine for anything.” Hamadan said, “It isn’t in the blood. If we use a machine, the ideas don’t come.”
Cedric Watson, a Creole fiddler, performed for the crowd while wearing a wife beater with an American Flag graphic and a wide-brimmed hat. His hurried translations of his tunes, all of which were sung in French, were as entertaining as the songs themselves. Before one of his numbers, he said the song was about a man discovering his girlfriend sleeping with somebody else. The narrator then states that he wants to “die in the girl’s arms.”
“If I found my girl sleeping with somebody else, I wouldn’t want to die in her arms, you know?” Watson laughed into the microphone.
After his performance, Watson said he wished the audience had danced a little more.
“At least they enjoyed it. That’s the main thing.” Watson said, “You know, if a band came from Cuba to play in Lafayette, I’d be grooving to it. But would I be able to really dance to it? No.”
Travis Abston spent much of Saturday afternoon sitting in a golf cart with his blue wing macaw, Captain Jack.
“He’s an awesome bird.” Abston said, “They live to be about 70 to 80 years old, so my grandkids will inherit him.”
Captain Jack seemed to enjoy the festival. He spent his time checking himself in the golf cart mirror, screeching, and sitting on visitor’s index fingers.
Mark Lyons, who performed at the children’s concert early Saturday morning, took out his musical washboard beside the square dancers. Attached to the washboard, which Lyons straps to his front like a bass drum, is decked out with bells and horns. Lyons plays it by placing thimbles over his fingers and running them along the board to create a rhythm. The instant he began to play, a group of curious children formed around him to watch.
“When I let the kids play the washboard, afterward I’ll tell their parents “she was playing my Stradivarius washboard, and that she should be first washboard chair in the London Symphony Orchestra!”” Lyons said.
Marilyn Branch was playing a bass with a group of musicians in the camping ground. She said that the jam sessions start with the more experienced musicians. More musicians join, usually younger ones, on the outskirts of the groups. She said no one is judged for being a beginner.
“It’s so nurturing to the growth of traditional music.” Branch said, “The roots of bluegrass ran out from things like this.”
Branch paused her bass as the group behind her continued to play a cheerful polka. She said she has been attending Fiddlers’ since “only” the eighties.
“We’ve been coming here since the building was open and we could crash in the bunkhouse bathrooms.” Branch said, “The festival would get rained out and we would all cram in the little room in there and the concert would go on.”
Branch smiled and grabbed the clear crystal hanging around her neck.
“It’s for protection,” she said quietly.
“If I goof up they aren’t going to judge me, which is the beauty of this place. Everybody in the jam session is going to make a mistake, nobody’s gonna be judged.”
She said that she and her friends used to do some “wild things” and Fiddlers’ “back in the day.” She said that one year, she and her girlfriends went out and bought skirts from a garage sale, cut them into strips and hula danced at one of the performances. Another year, a lamppost was keeping the campers awake at night, so one boy “shimmied all the way to the top and put a bag over it so we could get some sleep.”
Lexie Hollaway and Eric Bosler, both in their early twenties, met at Fiddlers’ when they were children. Bosler began attending with his parents when he was eleven, while Hollaway has attended “her whole life basically.” The two friends and Bosler’s girlfriend, Charlie Tyler, wandered from the campground down to the creek in the woods to skip stones and tell stories from their years at Fiddlers’.
“My dad was performing one weekend so we had access to all this free pop.” Hollaway said, “We shook it all up and opened it so it shot all over the place. We just kept doing that.”
Hollaway says she knows all the older members of the Fiddlers’ community because they all probably held her at some point when she was a kid.
Bosler plays the banjo and reflected on the importance of music. “Music is communicating and so is talking. For me, it’s a little easier to communicate using music, but other times, still the good old fashioned talking.”
Sparky and Rhonda Rucker tuned their instruments behind the stage before the evening show. They said there were good food options for vegetarians.
"There's no such thing as a favorite food." Sparky said, "As long as it's not lima beans. I think they should have stayed in Peru."
The musicians reflected on the use of civil rights songs in current social movements.
"People are marching, they're singing the old songs, sometimes with updated lyrics." Rhonda said, "Some of those old slave songs are still relevant, and what does that tell us?"
The Ruckers said that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was "horrible" and "profoundly discouraging."
"Marching and protesting and all that, it works eventually." Rhonda said, "Don't give up and don't think that things have to be perfect."