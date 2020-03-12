A Lafayette coffee shop posted a sign on its window this week informing customers it would be closed while the owners self-quarantine for 14 days.
April O’Brien manages Sacred Grounds Reclaimed on Wabash Avenue, and she said the decision came following a trip to California for a film premiere. The movie, “I Still Believe,” documents the life of her brother Jeremy Camp, an award-winning Christian music star from Lafayette.
“In light of the fact that our family has just traveled back from California ... we have decided, out of respect for our customers, to close the coffee shop for two weeks,” reads the sign posted on the window. “We have absolutely no symptoms but would rather protect our customers than expose them if something should come up.”
O’Brien said the café attracts an older clientele, which influenced the level of precaution she took in closing the shop. Working in food service likely would have increased the number of opportunities to transmit the virus, she said.
“I didn’t want people to panic,” she said, “and so I thought, ‘OK, we’ll just close for two weeks.’”
The environment in LAX, the major Los Angeles airport, was noticeably more hectic than in the Midwest, O’Brien said. She saw more people wearing masks and taking other safety measures in California. The California Department of Public Health reported 157 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.
Sacred Grounds Reclaimed only employs four workers, according to O’Brien, and none of them rely on the coffee shop as their main source of income. She’s had countless conversations with regular customers to assuage their worries and has confirmed the shop will reopen March 23.
“I’m hoping by that point people will just come back as normal,” she added. “We have a good clientele. They’re regulars — we’ve tried to call all of our regulars.”