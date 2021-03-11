Eighteen Purdue Polytechnic High School students recently published a book of poetry that features their reflections on daily rituals and the ways in which COVID-19 has altered their adolescence.
The book, “Finding Our Voices," includes 36 poems written by students. The writers explore their world by reflecting on cars, food, day-in-the-life rituals, the COVID-19 pandemic and budding emotions, according to a Purdue press release.
Becky Nowling, a PPHS "coach" — the school's word for teacher — said she consulted with a friend who has published their own work for guidance. She then spent six weeks working with the class on the interest-based passion project.
Nowling said she came up with the concept of writing and publishing a collection of poetry written by the students as one of the school’s experiential-learning projects. Now her students have an idea on how the self-publishing world works, the release said.
Students worked through different assignments during the planning of the book, including learning about writers such as Gwendolyn Brooks, the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize, and exploring various rhythms and styles of writing, the release said.
Each student wrote eight poems, along with a biography of themselves. They self-selected their submissions for the book. Six other students participated in the project but opted not to publish their work, according to the release.
“The students didn’t see any of this as homework,” Nowling said in the release. “This gives them the freedom to express themselves. They want to have a connection to and in their poems.”
Purdue Polytechnic High School is a public charter school owned by Purdue in an effort to create a pipeline of underrepresented students of color. There are three campuses in Indiana, the newest of which opened this July in Indianapolis.
The school focuses on project-based learning, according to previous Exponent reporting. When students returned to classes last fall, they were presented with 30 choices for projects to pursue, one of which was to write a book.
Despite the project being "a huge undertaking," the press release states, the students gained knowledge about different poets and applied it to complete the book, which can now be purchased through Amazon.
Nowling said she saw growth, openness and persistence in the students and their work.
“This passion project provided them a safe space to share, grow and be respectful,” she said. “We would be collaborating with others in the class. If they were stumped on lines or topics, we would all start working on the poem together.”
She said she has repeated this project again with a new group of students. They are exploring new types of poems, such as free-writing, prompts and writing based on photos.
The next step in the book series will be an anthology of poetry and visual and graphic arts done by the students during the 2021-22 school year, the release said.
“The students keep coming up with more ideas for the next book,” Nowling said.