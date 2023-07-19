The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission approved entering the "scoping period" for a new public safety center during its Wednesday meeting.
Fire Chief Jeff Need and Police Chief Troy Harris said both departments had seen “significant growth,” and the facilities needed to match it.
“As West Lafayette grows, our public safety centers and our public safety personnel must grow to serve our community,” Harris said.
The police department building is 20 years old, according to Harris, and has a lot of “end-of-life” equipment. Both departments have inadequate training facilities as well.
“There’s no room to grow,” Need said. “We’re looking, as part of this project, to incorporate (training facilities) in the center of the city.”
Other extra space will be added for the public to visit the building.
“It’s not a place where people only want to come there when they’re in trouble,” Harris said. “We want this to be a place that’s very welcoming to our community.”
Because more firefighters pass away from cancer caused by carcinogens than anything else, according to Need, the facility will have new and improved health and safety features.
“We’ve got quite a few bullet points that we’re looking forward to improving for the health and safety of our personnel to improve the service we provide to our citizens,” Need said.
Currently, there is no budget for this project. Larry Oates, the commission president, asked about the necessity of the new building since Fire Station 2 is in the center of the city.
“Is (Fire Station 2) usable for current firefighters?” Oates asked.
“Like anything, we’ve made do,” Need said. “By modern standards and modern safety, it’s not good. It’s going to be 70 years old before too long, and most fire stations are designed for 50 to 60 years.”
The fire department is recruiting a female firefighter soon, and the current fire stations have only one men’s bathroom.
“It was originally designed for three or four firefighters and we’re trying to put seven or eight in there,” Need said. “And when you start mixing men and women, it becomes a challenge.”
One challenge the police department has faced that the new building could solve is the amount of space in the evidence room.
“We store fentanyl in there, so we have to make sure our ventilation is perfect when we’re talking about hazards,” Harris said.
Katherine Waldrop and Nick Lawler were representatives for Hoefer Welker, potential architects for this project. The architecture firm, based in Kansas City, Dallas and Jacksonville, focuses on city architecture.
“We enjoy getting to know the needs of those cities, and each city is unique,” Lawler said.
The process begins with looking at the existing program needs, designing the building and floor plan and beginning building.
“Our firm, as well as the city of West Lafayette, is very focused on sustainability at whatever capacity,” Waldrop said. “We’ll kick off the project with a sustainability charrette so that we’re all headed in the right direction as it relates to those goals.”
Downtown plan
The commission approved an updated traffic study in downtown West Lafayette.
The traffic study will evaluate the existing and proposed street grids between River Road and the Wabash River, Director of Development Erin Easter said.
It will also evaluate smart city components and the master planning of city utilities, according to the meeting’s agenda packet.
“This is to ensure that no matter how development happens, everything is happening where it should,” Easter said.
This study will not exceed $100,000.
Kimley-Horn, a planning and design consulting firm, will be in charge of this study.