Tippecanoe County Jail deputies found a 25-year-old inmate dead alone in his cell Tuesday morning, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith announced in a news release.
Calvin E. Miller's death will be investigated by the county coroner and Indiana State Police, Goldsmith said in the release, and mental health services were provided to the staff and other inmates.
Other details, such as where Miller was from and how long or why he had been jailed, were not included in the release. But jail records show he was booked in the jail on Aug. 7 and was serving time on two cases for which warrants had been issued. His address was listed as the 8900 block of East 900 South in Lafayette.
Online court records show he was charged on Aug. 7 and a warrant was issued in a Benton County case in which he was charged with three counts of battery by bodily waste on a public safety officer and resisting arrest. Miller was scheduled to be released on Nov. 14, 2022.