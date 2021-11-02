A Lafayette family was arrested for allegedly kidnapping two children, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
Joshua Marsh, 28, Jessica Marsh, 30 and Melissa Whitaker, 50, reportedly kidnapped the victims from their mother at 2:09 p.m. Monday. Jessica Marsh and Whitaker fled in a vehicle with the victims while Joshua Marsh, the biological father of the victims, drove a separate vehicle, the press release states.
A traffic stop was conducted at 2:16 p.m. on one of the vehicles, where Whitaker was found to be the driver and sole occupant. Joshua Marsh, Jessica Marsh and the victims were found in an apartment on the 1000 block of Main Street at 2:43 p.m. The victims were returned to their mother unharmed, according to the press release.
Joshua Marsh, Jessica Marsh and Whitaker were booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. Jessica Marsh and Whitaker were booked on a preliminary charge of kidnapping. Joshua Marsh was booked on preliminary charges of kidnapping and neglect of a dependent.