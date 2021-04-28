After he reportedly pepper-sprayed and used a Taser on a couple in an excessive use of force, Tippecanoe County police will meet publicly on Thursday in front of the county's police merit board to seek the firing of Lt. Randy Martin.
Martin is accused of several counts of misconduct, including excessive use of force, submitting a report with “several inconsistencies” and copying or sharing body camera footage without proper approval, according to charging documents from the sheriff’s office.
Martin’s alleged use of force violation stemmed from an incident on Oct. 4, when he reportedly used a Taser on and pepper-sprayed two people in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Sagamore Parkway.
“The night that it happened, we knew we were being followed,” said Krista Switzer, one of the victims in the case.
Switzer said Martin had followed them from a club to the McDonald’s parking lot and sat in his car until they approached him. The group included Switzer, her husband and her sister.
“He told us we’d crossed the highway without headlights on,” she said.
The situation reportedly escalated from there.
Charging documents from the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office say that while Martin’s report described Switzer and her husband as “posturing in a defensive manner,” body camera footage reviewed by the department “never shows either of them displaying actions of aggression.”
Martin reportedly used his pepper spray and Taser on Switzer and her husband as he ordered them back in their vehicle.
“Who wants sprayed and who wants tased?” Martin asked, according to charging documents. "This is how this is going to work."
After pepper spraying Switzer, Martin allegedly yelled at everyone else present, “Who else wants it?” and then ordered, “In the f------ car now.”
“It was pretty scary,” Switzer said. “I thought he was going to pull a gun or something.”
As the situation unfolded, Switzer said her sister, who was part of the group, was crying and asking, “Why are you doing this?”
Martin reportedly pepper-sprayed and use a Taser on Switzer and her husband, according to charging documents. The lieutenant allegedly took these actions despite Switzer and everyone present complying with his orders, according to Switzer.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith wrote in the documents that he will “request that the Merit Board terminate (Martin’s) employment” at the hearing.
Switzer and her husband were arrested on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
The officer also claimed Switzer was battering her husband, according to the charging documents, but she was not arrested on charges of domestic battery, nor did body camera footage corroborate his claim.
When she got to the jail, Switzer said the Taser prongs were pulled from her skin and left bruises and welts.
“I wasn’t able to wash any of the pepper spray off of my body and I slept in it,” she said. Switzer said nobody at the jail offered to help her wash the pepper spray off her body.
Sleeping with pepper spray on her body left chemical burns on her shoulders, Switzer said.
“It looked like sunburn on my shoulders,” she said. “The burns lasted a couple days. The actual bruises and welts from the Taser prongs lasted about a week or so.”
“I’m angry at (Martin) because I'm sure I’m not the first person he’s done this to,” Switzer said. “He made my husband and I out to be bad people when we were doing everything he told us.”
(Switzer's listed as "Krista Phillips" in charging documents, but she told The Exponent she uses the last name of her husband, Austin Switzer.)
Martin was placed on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation, according to the charging documents.
"Your unnecessary use of force ... brings the department in disrepute and reflects discredit upon you as an officer of the department," charging documents state.
As of Wednesday morning, Martin was not listed on the sheriff's office online staff directory. He has worked in the sheriff's office for more than 10 years, according to the department's Facebook account.
The hearing begins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Tippecanoe County office building on Third Street in downtown Lafayette.