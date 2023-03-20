A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with an alleged Monday night shooting at a Walmart parking lot on Northwestern Avenue.
West Lafayette police took Cade Monroe Davies-Gaeta, 18, into custody near Athens, Indiana, according to a WLPD press release, after the Indiana State Police SWAT team searched a residence that he was staying at.
On the night of the shooting, the victim, who is also 18 years old and allegedly knew Davies-Gaeta, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening, the press release reads, and he has since been released.
Davies-Gaeta faces a preliminary charge of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury. At the time of his arrest, was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant through the Lafayette Police Department.