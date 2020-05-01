Indiana reported its second-largest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday, when Gov. Eric Holcomb will either extend or ease his previously issued stay-at-home order.
The Indiana State Department of Health recorded 806 new cases from Thursday to Friday, according to its daily count. The previous one-day high was 952 positive tests recorded on Sunday. The state's total sits at 18,630.
Cass County, just northeast of Tippecanoe County, added to its outbreak of coronavirus cases stemming from a Tyson Foods processing plant. The county has reported more than 1,200 cases among nearly 38,000 residents, the highest per-capita figure across Indiana counties.
Tippecanoe County reported five new cases. At least two dozen of Cass County's overflow patients are receiving care in Greater Lafayette hospitals, hospital executives said during a press conference Wednesday.
Indiana's official death toll increased by 55 to 1,062, with nearly one-third of the new deaths occurring Thursday. The remainder are newly reported deaths that happened during the second half of April.
Gov. Holcomb will host a livestreamed press conference at 2:30 p.m. to announce whether the stay-at-home order will be extended, amended or lifted.