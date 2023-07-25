The Board of Public Works and Safety approved four road closures at its Tuesday meeting.
Garden Street will be closed from Sheridan Road to part of the intersection of Summit Drive on Aug. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. This is for the Northwestern Heights neighborhood picnic.
Mitch Daniels Boulevard will be closed between Oval Drive and Martin Jischke Drive on Sept. 29 between 7:30 and 9 p.m. The road will also be closed from Martin Jischke Drive north to Stadium Avenue at the same time for the Purdue homecoming parade.
Connolly Street, from Robinson Street to Rose Street, will be closed on Sept. 9 for the Connolly Street neighborhood block party. The street will be closed from 4 to 9 p.m.
Willow Drive, between Myrtle Drive and Sharon Road, will be closed on Aug. 5 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Heights neighborhood picnic.
Construction projects
Public works director Ben Anderson updated the board on the construction projects around the city of West Lafayette. He said he hopes most will wrap up in time for students to come back to campus for the fall semester.
The Cherry Lane realignment project will add a roundabout on Cherry Lane in order to accommodate Purdue’s new Pete Dye Clubhouse. Anderson said it should be done by Aug. 21.
Yeager Road and Lindberg Road are closed to add stormwater improvements, new trails and sidewalks. Both are expected to be finished the week of Aug. 4, according to Anderson.