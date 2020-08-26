The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office has chosen not to file charges against Colton Mitchell, an associate of the Mongols Motorcycle Club who fatally stabbed someone at a sports bar in Lafayette on Aug. 14.
According to a press release, the prosecutor’s office reviewed evidence from the Lafayette Police Department and decided that “the actions taken by Colton Mitchell were a proper exercise of his right of self defense and defense of others, and therefore, his actions were legally justified.”
During the incident, Mitchell reportedly stabbed Nicholas Lusson, a member of Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club, who attacked him with a metal object, according to previous reporting from The Exponent.
A Michigan City resident who attacked a bouncer with brass knuckles, is still being held in Tippecanoe County Jail on a $100,000 bond in connection with the incident.