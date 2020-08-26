1/2/19 Police Stock Images, Lafayette Police Car
The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office has chosen not to file charges against Colton Mitchell, an associate of the Mongols Motorcycle Club who fatally stabbed someone at a sports bar in Lafayette on Aug. 14.

According to a press release, the prosecutor’s office reviewed evidence from the Lafayette Police Department and decided that “the actions taken by Colton Mitchell were a proper exercise of his right of self defense and defense of others, and therefore, his actions were legally justified.”

During the incident, Mitchell reportedly stabbed Nicholas Lusson, a member of Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club, who attacked him with a metal object, according to previous reporting from The Exponent.

A Michigan City resident who attacked a bouncer with brass knuckles, is still being held in Tippecanoe County Jail on a $100,000 bond in connection with the incident.

