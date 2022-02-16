A female employee at Walt's Pub & Grill was reportedly harassed by several male patrons Monday evening.
The suspects allegedly made one female employee uncomfortable before they left the restaurant, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
The suspects appeared to be waiting for that employee to exit the restaurant, when another female employee exited the restaurant instead, Ferguson said. They then yelled something at the second employee that she could not understand, and then they followed her truck through the parking lot before leaving.
The restaurant requested that the males be warned for trespassing, but they have not been located yet, Ferguson said.