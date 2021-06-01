A car stolen from the State Street McDonald's was found after it was involved in a parking lot collision in Monticello on Monday.
The White Hyundai Sonata was taken Sunday evening from outside the fast food restaurant just before 10 p.m., West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said Tuesday. According to the written dispatch logs, the car had its keys in the car and was running.
Monticello police arrested the person driving the car following an accident in a Family Express parking lot on Monday, said Chief Jason Lingenfelter of the Monticello Police Department.
Christian Marchand, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to stop after the accident, Lingenfelter said. Monticello is about 30 miles from West Lafayette.
Marchand allegedly hit a parked car in the gas station parking lot and attempted to leave the scene until a group of Monticello residents stopped him.
"We have a good rapport with the community," Lingenfelter said of the "good Samaritans" who detained the man. The chief said police had a "busy" weekend in Monticello with six car crashes.
According to court documents, Marchand pleaded guilty in March 2019 to one count of Felony 6 auto theft. In January, he also pleaded guilty to a Felony 5 count of auto theft.