A Lafayette woman was arrested for the second time in an evening after she allegedly attacked a public safety officer in the Tippecanoe County Jail.
Ashley Niccum, 30, of the 900 block of North 11th Street, was arrested Thursday at 6:09 p.m. on preliminary charges of trespassing at a house on Perrine Street and resisting arrest, according to Lafayette police logs.
Niccum was taken to the jail hours later. While changing out of her clothes and into a jumpsuit, Niccum "became combative" and attacked a 29-year-old public safety officer, ripping a chunk of the officer's hair out in the process, county Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said.
Jail records say Niccum is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Niccum is being held on a $250 bond for criminal trespassing and a $500 bond for battery against a public safety official, according to jail records.