A band of re-enactors wearing tricornes and bright red bandanas marched across the field, porte-fusée (carrying muskets), following the man holding aloft a ribbon-wrapped maypole.
They stopped abruptly, planted the maypole in the ground, and, after a hasty prayer, began firing at it.
This ceremony was the traditional highlight of La Fête de St. Jean le Baptiste, a historic French holiday. While historians aren’t certain the French traders, also known as voyageurs, stationed at Fort Ouiatenon in the 1700s shot at a maypole every midsummer, their families back home did.
On Saturday, re-enactors at Fort Ouiatenon Historical Park celebrated with costumes, games, crops and shelters precisely modeled off the lifestyle of the French traders.
There were more re-enactors than visitors before noon, meaning every person in polyester could listen to a one-on-one, highly detailed explanation of trader life.
A circle of men dressed as habitants (land owners) and soldats (soldiers) were sitting around a spread of weapons and costumes waiting for people to arrive.
Chuck Valentine, on Saturday known as François Charles, was decked out in a blue wool coat despite the heat. He had assumed the character of a military barber and surgeon.
“I’ll cut your hair now and take out your appendix later this evening!” Valentine said.
“Fort Ouiatenon was the first French post in Indiana in 1717,” Valentine said, pointing to the muskets leaning against a tree. “And these are recreations of proper 1700s guns. … They’re modeled off the pieces that were dug up from the fort about a mile down the road.”
“The thing about re-enacting is the further you go back, the harder it is to find artifacts to model from,” Steve Hardwick, a real-world elementary school teacher playing a teacher-turned-voyageur from Montreal. “The best sources are drawings and paintings.”
Hardwick said he joined the Fort Ouiatenon group because he loved re-enacting.
“I knew nothing about this time period,” Hardwick said. “I didn’t study the French.”
“No one studies the French!” someone in the group shouted, receiving a round of laughs.
The re-enactors said every item in the celebration was as historically accurate as possible. A pewter spoon had been cast from an actual artifact unearthed near the fort. The flintlock muskets took almost a minute to load.
The tobacco in the pipes a few of the re-enactors were smoking was locally grown and had been wrapped in rope for two years to cure. The attention to detail was so extreme that re-enactors regretfully pointed out anachronisms.
“This yarn is made out of alpaca wool. That’s not accurate, but it will do,” Celia Case said.
Case was using a lucette, a two-pronged wooden tool, to make cord out of the rolls of yarn resting on her white skirt.
Marge Hovde was seated next to her, knitting a red voyageur’s cap.
“The French traders always wore red caps,” Hovde said. “This area was dominated by the French, but they didn’t usually settle. They used the rivers as highways to trade beaver pelts with the Indians and the Indians were like, ‘Why do you want all these beaver pelts?’”
The voyageurs were usually hired by European trading companies. They would spend several years in the United States collecting pelts, then they shipped them back to France.
Max Michael, dressed as a soldier, demonstrated how to load a flintlock musket while translating each step into French. He said a soldier must always prouve la cartouche (test the cartridge) before firing.
Michael poured a packet of black, granular gunpowder into the side of the musket and down the barrel, tamping it down with a baguette (a long metal stick). Then, he handed the musket to a reporter and told her to aim away from everyone else.
The musket was a little more than 5 feet long. The reporter is also just a little more than 5 feet long, so she found it difficult to carry. When she fired the musket with a satisfying crack, so much smoke was released, it went up her nose.
Mike Tharp was playing the role of a habitant farmer, wearing a broad, straw hat and a horn on his belt.
“This is real tobacco, grown locally,” Tharp said, holding up a rod wrapped in thin rope. “You see the brown stuff? That’s nicotine that seeps out, so if you hold it for too long, you get punch-drunk.”
Spread out on a blanket were foods and crop products. Tharp explained the dried, translucent kernels of corn had been soaked in lye to soften their indigestible hulls. They could then be ground up to make cornmeal and grits.
There was also a bowl of dried paw-paws, a local fruit, field peas, maple sugar, and an alcoholic beverage called shrub, made of raspberries and vinegar. In a canvas shelter nearby, Tharp filled a metal cup with a drink called switchel, a combination of molasses, sugar and vinegar.
“Imagine coming back from a hard day working in the fields,” Tharp said. “This is basically a farmer’s Gatorade.”
Switchel tastes exactly like its ingredients. It was refreshing under the hot sun in the 1700s Fort Ouiatenon settlement, but the reporter will probably stick with Gatorade for now.