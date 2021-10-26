A Lafayette woman was arrested after allegedly beating her boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Cailtlin Johnson, 27, reportedly battered the victim after the two were arguing early Tuesday morning. She forcefully grabbed and squeezed his genitals, “causing him great pain,” according to the affidavit. The victim tried to call the police, at which Johnson took his phone and slapped him in the face.
Johnson then grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened to kill the victim and herself. The victim was eventually able to get outside of the residence and into his car, where Johnson followed him and slapped him in the face several more times, breaking his glasses, the affidavit states.
Johnson was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime and two counts of domestic battery.