Three Harrison High School students were involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:15 a.m. on the eastern edge of the county, according to a press release by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department.
Upon arrival, officers found two people dead and one person injured outside of the vehicle.
Witness statements indicate that the vehicle, a black 2011 Nissan Altima, was traveling at a high rate of speed east on 100 N., and lost control after cresting a hill, exiting the left side of the roadway and colliding with a tree, according to the release. Road conditions at the time of the crash were wet, but not snowy or icy. The sheriff's office clarified that neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a contributing factor, pending toxicology results.
The sheriff's office is withholding the names of the three juvenile victims until the Tippecanoe County Coroner identifies the two deceased students. The injured victim is being treated at IU Hospital in Lafayette.