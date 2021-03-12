The Tippecanoe County Public Library plans to open the county’s first teen online hangout space this month. The site will be a space for young people to talk about anything from books to movies to video games and more.
The virtual space will be called TCPL Teen Discord. It opens on Tuesday, March 23 for for those in grades 7-12, according to a press release. Those interested are invited to join online throughout the day for "activities and surprises."
The first virtual teen games session is planned for 5-6 p.m. on opening day.
"TCPL Teen Discord is a place to share with kids their own age," the release said. "To register, youth need to have their library card number handy. They can sign up online. As soon as they receive their confirmation, the fun begins."
Teens can chat online with each other and TCPL staff, the release said. Participants may form groups and play games online together.
Teens can also read about and register for upcoming youth library programs on the channel. The press release says that program reminders may be posted online shortly before the activities begin. TCPL youth contribute to the creative content on the site and youth staff members ensure all content is within library guidelines.
About Discord
"Discord is free and allows TCPL teen users to communicate via text and lots more," the release said. "It’s available as a mobile app, a PC program, or through any web browser. Although originally known for their gaming capabilities, Discord servers make it possible for libraries to engage remotely and inspire local teens with a variety of activities."
The server may be public, but TCPL youth librarians are always online to help make sure all online interactions are creative, fun, and safe, the release said.