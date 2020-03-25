The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced Wednesday that a fifth individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.
The person has not recently traveled and is isolating at home, according to a press release. The health department has begun an investigation to determine who the individual has had close contact with in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The patient and close contacts will continue to be monitored, the release states. No additional information will be released at this time to maintain the privacy of the person carrying the virus.